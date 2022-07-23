Stolz back to winning ways at Pacific Harbour Legends Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

He feared a closing bogey would yield yet another runner-up result but Andre Stolz has held on to win the Pacific Harbour Legends Pro-Am at Pacific Harbour Golf and Country Club.

Second to Carl Smedley the day prior at Bribie Island, Stolz thought his round of four-under 68 might only be good enough for an eighth runner-up finish on this year’s SParms PGA Legends Tour.

But the reigning Order of Merit winner maintained his position atop the 2022 moneylist with a two-stroke win from Chris Taylor (70).

“I thought having bogeyed the last I may have come runner-up for the eighth time this year,” said Stolz. “Luckily for me it didn’t impact the result.

“Having spent a couple of months overseas this year, I am keen to build a bank to invest in another trip for some more Champions Tour qualifying and today certainly helps.”

Stolz’s round of 68 consisted of birdies on the third, seventh, 11th, 12th, 14th, and 15th hole with his only bogeys coming on the second and 18th holes.

“This course is really challenging though it is a real credit to Matt Hartup and his team to get it in the condition we played today given the rain over recent days,” said Stolz.

“In my opinion it is even better than it was last year and that is saying something.”

The next event on the SParms PGA Legends Tour is the Middle Ridge Toowoomba PGA Legends Pro-Am teeing off on Thursday.

