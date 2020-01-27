Stats amazing: Numbers behind Herbert, Leishman wins

Lucas Herbert registered the 134th win by an Australian player on the European Tour at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic and moved to second in the Race to Dubai rankings; hours later Marc Leishman became the second Australian winner on the PGA TOUR in the past three events.

These are the stats behind their wins and the equipment they used to do it.

Lucas Herbert

Winner, Omega Dubai Desert Classic

Round 4 Stats (rank)

Driving Accuracy: 50% (16)

Driving (Yds): 316 (14)

GIR (%): 77.7 (1)

Putts AVG: 29 (29)

Putts Per GIR: 1.6 (10)

Scrambles (%): 50 (28)

Tournament Stats

1st in Strokes Gained – Total: +3.46

5th in Greens in Regulation: 66.70%

5th Strokes Gained – Around the Green: +1.51

7th in Scrambling: 70.83%

7th Strokes Gained – Tee to Green: +2.33

11th Strokes Gained – Off the Tee: +1.08

12th Average Driving Distance: 316.25 yards

In The Bag

Driver: TaylorMade SIM (9 degrees set at 8.75); shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana DF 70TX.

3-wood: TaylorMade SIM (15 degrees set at 15.5); shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana DF 80TX.

5-wood: TaylorMade M6 (19 degrees set at 19.5); shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 90 TX.

Irons: TaylorMade P7TW (4-PW); shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100.

Wedges: TaylorMade MG2 (50.09, 54.11, 60.10); shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Black (50), KBS Hi-Rev 135X Black (54, 60).

Putter: TaylorMade Spider X Midnite.

Ball: TaylorMade TP5.

Grips: Gripmaster Roo.

Marc Leishman

Winner, Farmers Insurance Open

Round 4 Stats

Average Driving Distance: 294.5 yards

Driving Accuracy percentage: 21.43%

GIR percentage: 77.78%

Strokes Gained – Putting: +4.778

Tournament Stats

GIR percentage: 72.22%

Driving Accuracy percentage: 48.21%

Average Driving Distance: 295.9 yards

Sand Save Percentage: 57.14%

Strokes Gained – Putting: +2.677

In The Bag

Driver: Callaway Mavrik (9 degrees); shaft: Fujikura Speeder 757.

3-wood: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (16.5 degrees).

5-wood: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero (18 degrees).

Irons: Callaway X-Forged UT (3); Callaway Apex Pro 19 (4-6); Callaway Apex MB (7-PW).

Wedges: Callaway Jaws MD5 (52, 60 degrees).

Putter: Odyssey Versa #6.

Ball: Chrome Soft X.