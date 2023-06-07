Statement from PGA of Australia CEO, Gavin Kirkman - PGA of Australia

The PGA of Australia has continued discussions with the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour overnight and this morning to discuss the details of the agreement jointly announced with the Public Investment Fund to unify professional golf on a global basis.

We have and will continue to act in a deliberate, strategic and consistent manner which is to be committed to work within golf’s global ecosystem and provide strong pathways for the players on the PGA Tour of Australasia into tours around the world.

These discussions are ongoing, as we continue to ensure any new arrangements deliver positive benefits to our Tour, all of our members and the entire Australasian golfing community and those who love the game.