State PGA Professionals Championship schedule finalised

The PGA of Australia’s state PGA Professionals Championship schedule has been finalised with tournaments to take place across the country in November and December.

PGA Professionals are set to test their skills alongside their colleagues from the 29 November at the Tasmanian PGA Professionals Championship at Claremont Golf Club, followed by events in NSW/ACT, Western Australia, Queensland/Northern Territory and finally the PGA Professionals Championship of South Australia on 7 December. A Victorian date will be advised in due course.

Although the PGA Professionals Championship Final will not be played in 2020 a variety of exemptions will be available for participants including in state PGA Championship tournaments to be played in 2021.

In addition, an increase in prizezmoney will see players vie for a share of more than $33,000 across the state PGA Professionals Championship events.

Competitors will also receive complimentary gifts thanks to championship partners including Acushnet and Club Car.

“It has been an extremely challenging year for PGA Professionals across the country,” said PGA of Australia State Manager – QLD/NT/WA, Broc Greenhalgh.

“Through floods, bushfires, a global pandemic, lockdowns and everything that 2020 has thrown at them they have shown an incredible resilience and ability to adapt during these tough times.

“While we are unable to run our final at Hamilton Island Golf Club this year, we hope to provide participating PGA Professionals with a fantastic experience in their home states as a reward for everything they have done for the industry over the past 10 months.”