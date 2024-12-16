Stars sign on for Webex Players Series Perth - PGA of Australia

Perth will welcome its strongest women’s professional field in more than a decade and showcase Australia’s up-and-coming male players when Royal Fremantle Golf Club hosts the Webex Players Series Perth from January 9-12.

Hosted by superstar siblings Minjee and Min Woo Lee, Webex Players Series Perth brings men and women together on the same golf course playing for the same prize purse, the inaugural Perth edition worth $250,000.

It is the second of five Webex Players Series events on the 2024/2025 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia with confirmed entries including home-grown West Australian stars and a host of internationals with impressive credentials.

WA trio Haydn Barron, Hayden Hopewell and Kirsten Rudgeley all spent 2024 playing in Europe, Rudgeley narrowly missing out on an LPGA Tour card in finishing 12th on the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit.

Joining Rudgeley in the women’s field will be LPGA Tour-bound Queenslander Cassie Porter, 2024 LPGA Tour rookie Yue Ren of China, Vic Open and Malaysian Olympic representative in Paris, Ashley Lau, and West Australians Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, Jess Whitting and Kathryn Norris.

Whitting and Norris both have top-10 finishes in previous Webex Players Series events while Porter graduates to the LPGA Tour next year after finishing 10th on the Epson Tour points list.

The last time WA was witness to such high-quality women’s golf was when Dame Laura Davies, World Golf Hall of Famer Jan Stephenson and current WPGA Tour of Australasia CEO Karen Lunn played the Handa Australia Cup at Nedlands Golf Club in 2011.

Given the quality of golfers WA has produced in the 13 years since, Lunn is thrilled to see top-class women’s golf back in the west.

“With the likes of Minjee Lee, Hannah Green and Kirsten Rudgeley, the production line coming out of Western Australia in recent years is extremely impressive,” said Lunn.

“I have fond memories of playing the Handa Australia Cup at Nedlands, although I can’t believe it’s now 13 years ago!

“The depth of talent we have in the women’s game here in Australia at present is as good as I have ever seen it, and with the influx of international players that we saw last year I’m confident the girls will give the boys a run for their money at Royal Fremantle.”

The first event of the 2025 WPGA Tour schedule, Webex Players Series Perth marks the start to the second half of the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia season.

A two-time winner already this season and fourth on the Order of Merit, South Australian Jack Buchanan will continue his push towards one of three DP World Tour cards in Perth, as will Queensland PGA champion Phoenix Campbell.

Other notables in the men’s field include 2021 Australian PGA champion Jed Morgan, 2022 WA Open winner Deyen Lawson, six-time European Tour winner Brett Rumford and four-time PGA Tour of Australasia winner and Perth local, Jarryd Felton.

Webex Players Series Perth hosted by Minjee and Min Woo Lee will be played at Royal Fremantle Golf Club from January 9-12. The final two rounds will be broadcast live on Fox Sports and Kayo from 4pm-7pm Saturday and 2pm-7pm Sunday AEDT.