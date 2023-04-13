Stars on show as 2023 Pro-Am Series kicks off in Cowra - PGA of Australia

Former PGA TOUR winner Nathan Green and recent PGA Tour of Australasia tournament winners headline the start of the new adidas PGA Pro-Am Series season at Cowra Golf Club from Saturday.

The two-day, $40,000 Cowra Pro-Am is the richest pro-am ever to be staged in Cowra located in the New South Wales Central West.

The increase in prize money has drawn a host of current stars who recently completed the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia season along with Green (pictured), the 2009 Canadian Open champion who spent eight seasons on the PGA TOUR and won the 2006 New Zealand Open.

Joining Green in Cowra for the season launch are 2022 NT PGA champion Austin Bautista and 2021 WA PGA champion Jay Mackenzie.

Mackenzie and Bautista went toe-to-toe at Kalgoorlie Golf Course in April of last year before the laconic New South Welshman broke clear to win the 2021 championship delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic by two strokes.

Bautista went one better just two weeks later when he claimed the NT PGA at Palmerston Golf Club by an impressive seven strokes. Bautista recently finished top-15 at the PLAY TODAY NSW Open at Rich River Golf Club in what was a welcome return to form.

Injuries have limited his appearances in recent months but reigning NSW Order of Merit winner Matthew Millar is entered to play as are regular tour players Jake Higginbottom, David Bransdon, Alex Edge and Jordan Mullaney.

There are currently 59 events scheduled for the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series up until the end of October with more likely to be added as the season progresses.

Full adidas PGA Pro-Am Series schedule