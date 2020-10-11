Stage set for 2020 QLD PGA Trainee Championship

The field has assembled for the prestigious Coca-Cola QLD PGA Trainee Championship to begin on Monday 12 October at Windaroo Lakes Golf Club, located in the City of Logan.

This year will not include the national flavour as in previous years owing to travel restrictions in QLD, however, with a fresh crop of first-year PGA Trainees who have won the majority of events this year, it will be an extremely competitive event.

Current Order of Merit leader AJ McCoy of Caloundra Golf Club enters the event as one of the tournament favourites to lift the Carnegie Clark Cup come Thursday afternoon.

“To have the opportunity to have your name engraved on the trophy alongside the name of Greg Norman is motivation enough to put in your best effort this week,” said McCoy.

“It has been a very competitive year thus far amongst the PGA Trainees with a variety of winners which no doubt means this week will be no different.”

Other notables in the field include Jesse Egea from the Wolston Park Golf Club who has won four times this year already, last year’s runner up and City of Logan local Dean Jamieson from Hills Golf Club and the lone Victorian player, Lachlan Kenny from Kingston Heath Golf Club who played well here with a T3 finish in 2019.

“I am fortunate that my parents live in Queensland and without work currently in Melbourne, was able to travel up and self-isolate for 14 days before staying at my parent’s place,” said Kenny.

“I played well here last year and love the Windaroo layout so I am really looking forward to not only the event but to actually play some competitive golf which I have not been able to do for some time due to courses being closed in Melbourne.”

The Windaroo Lakes Golf Club is again in fantastic condition with the 16th hole, nicknamed ‘snake gully’. again to be a focal point down the stretch.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have our club host the PGA Trainees once again this week,” said Windaroo Lakes Golf Club Head Professional Jared Love.

“We have been preparing for the event for a while now and Course Superintendent Daniel Stack and his team have the course looking great albeit a little rainfall and no doubt the players will find it challenging once again.”

In addition to a prize purse of $32,500, the winner of the Queensland PGA Trainee Championship will also be awarded an invitation to the 2021 QLD PGA Championship on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia.

A champion will be crowned on Thursday afternoon and for all the scores and information on the 2020 Coca-Cola QLD Trainee Championship please click here.