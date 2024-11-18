Sporting celebs line up for BMW Australian PGA pro-am - PGA of Australia

Some of the biggest names in Queensland sport will show off their golfing talents when they join the professionals from the BMW Australian PGA Championship in Wednesday’s pro-am at Royal Queensland Golf Club.

The list of celebrities teeing it up includes Brisbane Lions AFL premiership-winning duo Cam Rayner and Will Ashcroft, Brisbane Broncos NRL captain Adam Reynolds, the Dolphins’ Tonga representative Isaiya Katoa, Brisbane Heat cricketers Matt Renshaw and Max Bryant and Queensland Reds centre Isaac Henry.

There are also two Queensland State of Origin legends in Cameron Smith and Paul Vautin who will feature in the same group with DP World Tour and Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia professional Daniel Gale and recently retired Broncos and Maroons winger Corey Oates.

The sporting stars are all in the morning field which tees off at 7am (Qld time) where they will be joined on the course by marquee players Jason Day, Cam Smith, Min Woo Lee, Cam Davis, Marc Leishman, Victor Perez and Jordan Smith.

The afternoon wave at 1pm (Qld time) is highlighted by Harry Higgs, Lucas Herbert, the past two Challenger PGA Tour of Order of Merit winners Kazuma Kobori and David Micheluzzi and former US Open champion Geoff Ogilvy.

Entrance to the pro-am is free for the general public and a great chance to see the stars up close before they reach round one of the $2 million championship on Thursday.

Free parking is available at Curtin Ave West, under the Gateway Bridge.

The BMW Australian PGA Championship will be broadcast on Fox Sports and Kayo, as well as the NINE Network/9NOW.

For BMW Australian PGA Championship tickets, go to ticketek.com.au

The Australian PGA Championship is supported by the Queensland Government, through Tourism and Events Queensland’s Major Events Program and Brisbane City Council, through Brisbane Economic Development Agency.

Draw: https://championship.pga.org.au/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/Pro-Am-Draw-2024-BMW-Australian-PGA-Championship.pdf