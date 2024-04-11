Spencer first to qualify for Professionals Championship National Final - PGA of Australia

Ulverstone Golf Club Professional Darren Spencer has booked his spot for the PGA Professionals Championship National Final with a one-stroke win at the Tasmanian PGA Professionals Championship at Claremont Golf Club.

The top three finishers earned a place in the National Final at Heritage Golf and Country Club in October, Spencer’s 1-under 68 giving him the victory from Daniel Smith (69).

The third and final spot required a playoff, with Scott Priest, two-time Dan Cullen Cup winner Scott Laycock, David Tapping and Steve Frith all finishing at 1-over 70.

Consecutive pars at the first and second playoff holes would prove to be good enough for Priest to join Spencer and Smith at The Heritage.

The next qualifying tournament is the PGA Professionals Championship of North Queensland, to be played at Townsville Golf Club on Monday, April 22.

Final scores