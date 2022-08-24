Speaker spotlight: Monique Richardson - PGA of Australia

We’re delighted to be welcoming Monique Richardson as a key note speaker at the 2022 Golf Business Forum/PGA EXPO.
Monique brings 30 years of customer service experience to the Expo and will provide a deep dive insight into designing a superior customer experience; creating moments that matter, a powerful customer service culture and much more.
As PGA Members hold a range of roles throughout the industry – including general management, director of golf roles, coaches, pro-shop managers and many more – an in-depth understanding of how to provide a strong customer experience sets us all up for success.
The Golf Business Forum/PGA Expo is an unmissable event, giving attendees access to the leading minds in the golf business, to give you the ideas, trends, tools and connections you need to grow your own golf business. Our PGA Members will also receive a range of exclusive benefits with their attendance at the Expo, this includes:
Don’t miss out and get your tickets here now!