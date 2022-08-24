Speaker spotlight: Monique Richardson - PGA of Australia

We’re delighted to be welcoming Monique Richardson as a key note speaker at the 2022 Golf Business Forum/PGA EXPO.

Monique brings 30 years of customer service experience to the Expo and will provide a deep dive insight into designing a superior customer experience; creating moments that matter, a powerful customer service culture and much more.

As PGA Members hold a range of roles throughout the industry – including general management, director of golf roles, coaches, pro-shop managers and many more – an in-depth understanding of how to provide a strong customer experience sets us all up for success.

The Golf Business Forum/PGA Expo is an unmissable event, giving attendees access to the leading minds in the golf business, to give you the ideas, trends, tools and connections you need to grow your own golf business. Our PGA Members will also receive a range of exclusive benefits with their attendance at the Expo, this includes:

PGA Member Engagement Rebate: Eligible Members can utilise the PGA Member Engagement Rebate of $200 (in the ACE category) to offset the cost of a ticket.

Earn While You Learn: PGA Members can earn up to TWO ACE CREDITS for attendance at the Expo, for keeping on top of the most up-to-date and relevant golf industry information. These credits will be spread across streams of coaching, small business and game development. (1 whole credit per day of attendance)

Education, Networking & Tournament Play: The first 100 PGA Members who secure a ticket for the Expo will also receive a guaranteed start in the PGA Professionals Championship to be played at Yarra Yarra Golf Club Oct 10 – 11.

