Speaker announcement: Berry, Curtis, Coten and Keenan confirmed - PGA of Australia

With only six weeks to go, the countdown is on to the 2022 Golf Business Forum/PGA Expo and we’re excited to announce some top notch additions to our key speaker and panellist line-ups.

Bringing decades of experience and insight across marketing, customer engagement and brand, we’re delighted to confirm that Rich Curtis and Victoria Berry of FutureBrand, Ned Coten of EngageRM and Shae Keenan of Visit Victoria have joined the line-up of expert key speakers.

Additionally, three interactive panel discussions covering Marketing, Customer Experience and Digital & Technology will also ensure that you can keep on top of the most up-to-date and relevant industry developments. Elizabeth Sattler of Great Golf Courses Australia, Sarah Ripley of Clublinks, Simon Wordsworth of 59club and Toby McGeachie of TMGOLF are just some of the best-in-field panellists joining us in October. Each will provide real-life case studies and in-depth discussion, giving you the tools and ideas to help your golf brands and businesses thrive.

Golf Business Forum/ PGA Expo 2022 is shaping as an unmissable education and networking opportunity, giving you access to the industry’s leading minds to help you elevate your golf brand and business!

PGA Members will also enjoy a range of exclusive benefits at Golf Business Forum/ PGA Expo, including:

PGA Member Engagement Rebate: Eligible Members can utilise the PGA Member Engagement Rebate of $200 (in the ACE category) to offset the cost of a ticket.

Earn While You Learn: For keeping on top of the most up-to-date and relevant golf industry information, PGA Members can earn up to TWO ACE CREDITS for attendance at the Expo. These credits will be spread across streams of coaching, small business and game development. (1 whole credit per day of attendance)

Access to exclusive PGA-Member content sessions throughout the Expo, including coaching and game development sessions, training programs, as well as sport psychology and technology sessions.

