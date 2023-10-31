South Australia’s finest honoured at Golf Industry Awards - PGA of Australia

Warren Mercer was crowned PGA Club Professional of the Year, Neil Crafter was inducted into the South Australian Golf Industry Hall of Fame and Barry Linke was recognised for his Excellence in Golf Course Management in a glittering function at the Hilton Hotel in Adelaide.

Close to 250 guests from throughout South Australian golf were on hand to celebrate at the 2023 South Australian Golf Industry Awards Night where clubs and representatives from all over the state were acknowledged for the amazing work being done across all areas of the sport, from administrators to coaches, clubs and athletes.

The Grange Golf Club were the big winners on the night with not only Mercer honoured for his outstanding contribution as the club’s PGA Professional but long-time General Manager Barry Linke awarded for Excellence in Golf Club Management, Course Superintendent Rowan Daymond receiving the Excellence in Turf Management and the club itself being named South Australian Club of the Year.

The awards were presented in four categories: PGA of Australia, Golf Australia, Golf Management Australia – SA, and Turf Management SA (TMSA).

Two of the most prestigious awards presented were the induction of Neil Crafter into the South Australian Golf Industry Hall of Fame and the Service to the Industry Award presented to Lyn McGough of Kooyonga Golf Club.

Neil Crafter was inducted into the South Australian Golf Industry Hall of Fame.

Apart from his prowess in golf architecture, Crafter has been a stalwart of the game winning both junior and senior events at State and National level during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

Both his father, Brian, and uncle, Murray, were professional golfers, and his sister Jane, turned professional in 1980.

Crafter was presented with his award by fellow Hall of Fame member John Crosby, whilst in attendance he was recognised in front of David Cherry and Bob Tuohy, also current Hall of Fame members.

McGough was recognised for her tireless work in golf over the past 40 years.

McGough is a member of Kooyonga Golf Club where she still represents at the highest level today, playing in their Sanderson Cup Pennant Team, who this year won the competition.

Employed at Mount Osmond Golf Club, McGough has also won a myriad of awards over the past 30 years and has continually been a role model and mentor for women and girls in golf and volunteers hours to the game to this day.

The Grange Golf Club celebrated with six South Australian Golf Industry awards.

One of the standout award winners on the night was Sophie Hamdorf from Royal Adelaide Golf Club, named the TMSA Graduate of the Year award sponsored by Nuturf. It was a fitting reward for the hours Hamdorf has dedicated to her job and her career, contributing greatly to the continued success of Royal Adelaide.

Murray Bridge Golf Club was awarded the South Australian PGA Legends Pro-Am of the Year for the event held at their club during the summer of 2023 and the Willunga Golf Club was applauded by all attendees for the fantastic effort by all involved in hosting the recent Webex Player Series event on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia.

The club spent hours on course in the months leading up to the event to prepare the greens and fairways to a level that rivalled some of the best courses in SA.

2023 South Australian Golf Industry Award Winners

PGA Awards

2023 PGA South Australia Club Professional of the Year, sponsored by Coca-Cola Amatil Warren Mercer, The Grange Golf Club

2023 PGA South Australia Coach of the Year – High Performance: Gareth Jones, Glenelg Golf Club

2023 PGA South Australia Coach of the Year – Game Development, sponsored by BGC Industrial Cleaning Supplies: Jamie Clutterham, North Adelaide Golf Course

2023 PGA South Australia Management Professional of the Year: Christine Burton, North Haven Golf Club

2023 PGA Legends Tour Pro-Am of the Year: Murray Bridge Golf Club



Golf Australia (South Australia) Awards

South Australian Golf Industry Hall of Fame inductee: Neil Crafter, Kooyonga Golf Club

Service to the South Australian Golf Industry: Lyn McGough, Kooyonga Golf Club

Country Volunteer of the Year: Lyal MacGregor, Beachport Golf Club

Metropolitan Volunteer of the Year: Kristine Tapp, The Grange Golf Club

Club of the Year, sponsored by MiClub: The Grange Golf Club

MyGolf Deliverer of the Year 2023, sponsored by Golf Car Solutions: Braeden Kelly, Glenelg Golf Club

SA Women’s Vardon Trophy Winner: Amelia Whinney, The Grange Golf Club

SA Men’s Vardon Trophy Winner: Sam Earl, The Vines Golf Club of Reynella

SA Girl’s Vardon Trophy Winner: Raegan Denton, Royal Adelaide Golf Club

SA Boy’s Vardon Trophy Winner: Kade Bryant, Glenelg Golf Club



Golf Management Australia – SA Award:

Excellence in Golf Club Management Award, sponsored by Schweppes Barry Linke – General Manager, The Grange Golf Club.



TMSA Awards