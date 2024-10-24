Eaves breaks through at Heritage - PGA of Australia

In an incredibly close final day at Heritage Golf and Country Club, Samuel Eaves has broken through to capture his first PGA Professionals Championship National Final title.

With a 3-under 69 final round, and 9-under total, Eaves was the champion by three shots, this win a long time coming for the Queenslander, who has finished second and third at this championship in the past.

Courtesy of his win, Eaves takes home the winner’s share of the $65,000 prize purse, as well as a spot in next month’s BMW Australian PGA Championship, and a place on the Australian team heading to the Four Nations Cup next year.

Sharing second at 6-under was four time champion Matt Docking, and overnight leader Mitch Smith. With a closing birdie, Docking forced a playoff for the second place on offer in the BMW Australian PGA Championship and place on Australia’s Four Nations Cup team, which he subsequently won.

Finishing just outside the playoff at 5-under in fourth was West Australian Scott Barr, with Queenslander Brenton Fowler fifth at 4-under, and Sydneysider Alexander Simpson sixth at 3-under.

After eight holes today, all four players in Eaves’ final grouping were tied at the top, the former Warwick Professional turned Real Estate Agent admitting he was battling with his game early in the round.

“I had no idea where we were all sitting, I never looked at the leaderboard once all day,” said Eaves. “I just played golf and there was a stretch there from five through to 11 where I didn’t hit it very well.

Climbing the steep hill to Heritage St. John’s 12th hole must have got the blood pumping that Eaves’ needed, as he proceeded to make three birdies in a row, before a perfect hybrid set up an eagle on the par-5 15th which really separated him from the pack.

“It just came out of the screws,” he said. “It actually turned over a little bit left on me and it was between the flag and the bunker and I’m like, ‘that’s not where I wanted it, I wanted it on the other side’, but yeah, it was just lovely.”

Three pars coming in was all Eaves needed to secure the win, before a few of his fellow PGA Members could run onto the 18th green and drown him in champagne.

Having qualified and played in every BMW Australian PGA Championship since it has been held at Royal Queensland, Eaves is extremely excited to head back to the event next month.

“I’m over the moon, can’t believe it, and I play really well around Royal Queensland,” he said.

“I’m a golf fan who gets to be inside the ropes with no pressure or expectations on me to do anything, and I get to go and have the most fun for a week.

“I’m not here to keep a tour card or go places in golf. I’m here to just enjoy golf as much as I can and that’s why I play so good, because I’ve got so much freedom.”

Having lost his father less than 12-months ago, Eaves says it was hard not to think of the man who had such an influence on his golf while playing today, and knows how proud he would be of him.

As the leading two women of the week, 2024 Australian team members Katelyn Must and Grace Lennon will be heading back to the Women’s PGA Cup in 2026.

Must finished in a tie for 16th at 3-over, while Lennon finished at 10-over in a tie for 34th.

