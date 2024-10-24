Fan blows field away at Willunga - PGA of Australia

New South Welshman Chris Fan has equalled the Willunga Golf Course course record to take a two-stroke lead at the Webex Players Series South Australia.

Playing in one of the final groups of the day, Fan navigated the cool, gusty winds to post 7-under 63 and establish a two-stroke lead from rookie Jasper Stubbs (65), 2023 runner-up Andrew Campbell (65) and wily veteran Jason Norris (65).

Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit leader Elvis Smylie (66) is one of four players at 4-under, picking up from where he left off at the WA Open a week ago to be well positioned heading into Round 2.

The top of the leaderboard is new territory for Fan, however, who has a best finish of tied for 20th at the Queensland PGA Championship 12 months ago.

His Thursday 63 was one shy of his career best of 62 set in Round 2 of The Heritage Classic in January, building on the work he has done with coach Ben Paterson at Avondale Golf Club in Sydney.

Two-under through nine holes, Fan made four birdies in five holes after making the turn, taking advantage of the par-5 17th with a final birdie to be the first to reach 7-under.

“I felt like I’d hit some really good shots on the front nine. It was nice to see those putts start to drop on the back nine,” Fan said.

“Once you get into that sort of rhythm where you keep giving yourself opportunities, you sort of think they’re bound to fall eventually.

“As long as I keep trying and doing my best, I’ll be happy with myself.”

Tied for second one shot back of Austin Bautista last year, Campbell prepped for his second crack at Willunga with a round at Royal Adelaide Golf Club on Wednesday.

It proved to be a good approach as he went bogey-free to once again be in the frame for a maiden PGA Tour of Australasia title.

“I did change my game plan to last year, just a couple holes,” he admitted.

“I’m attacking a little bit more, but with the wind conditions, you’ve just got to keep it on the short stuff around here.

“You’d love to hit driver as much as possible, but realistically, it’s not that type of course.

“Put it in position and keep yourself out of trouble.”

A total of 36 players finished the first day in red figures, Jordan O’Brien (69), Danni Vasquez (69) and Kathryn Norris (69) the best of the WPGA Tour of Australasia players in Round 1.

It was yet another encouraging start for Smylie, who shrugged aside the mental fatigue from last week’s breakthrough win to once again occupy a spot near the top of the leaderboard.

“There’s still messages that are coming through from last week, so it’s definitely nice to wake up to that,” said Smylie.

“But I know that there’s still a job to do. Everyone starts from square this week and I’ve got off to a really good start. Six birdies, two bogeys for 4-under and really liking the course.”

Round 2 tees off at 7:30am local time Friday with the final two rounds to be broadcast live on Fox Sports and Kayo.

Photo: David Brand