South Australian PGA Vocational award winners announced - PGA of Australia

The outstanding achievements of PGA Professionals throughout the Golf Industry were recognised at the South Australian Golf Industry Awards Night on the weekend.

With three PGA Professionals honoured on the night, Senior State Manager David Barker affirmed the value that all PGA Professionals offer golfers in South Australia every day.

“Our PGA Professionals do such wonderful work to grow the game of golf,” he said. “Whether that is out coaching and inspiring the next generation, implementing programs that get more people playing golf, or providing advice and guidance in any number of areas, we thank them for their ongoing contribution.

“They work so hard at the coalface every day, so it’s great to gather together and celebrate their achievements.”

Standing out in a strong field of candidates, Ben Traeger of Aston Hills was named PGA South Australia Club Professional of the Year.

Due reward for an extended period of dedicated service to the members of Aston Hills, Traeger has worked hard to revamp the club’s offering.

“Six years ago I put my head on the chopping block,” he explained. “I went in with a brand new cart fleet, a full retail program and a willingness to engage with golfers in the local area.”

Having reaped the rewards of his innovation, Traeger remains committed to elevating the service at Aston Hills.

Through his role as a Board member of On Course Golf, Traeger keeps up-to-date on the latest industry news and trends. Something he is passionate about, he is also dedicated to passing all of this on to club members to ensure they can have the most enjoyable golfing experience possible.

High Performance Manager and coach of the Golf Australia Program in South Australia, Adrian Wickstein was named Coach of the Year – High Performance.

Having worked with emerging star Jack Thompson since 2018, Wickstein was proud to see Thompson break through for a maiden victory on the ISPS HANDA Tour of Australasia at the Gippsland Super 6 in December 2021.

Also the coach of two-time Hong Kong Open Champion, Wade Ormsby, Wickstein’s reputation as a high-performance coach is already well-renowned.

Wickstein’s stock of amateurs also including Jack Buchanan who currently leads the Golf Australia Order of Merit. Something he is proud of Wickstein believes that it is important to foster a pathway for high-performing amateurs.

“I have been able to promote the game of golf by offering opportunities to elite level amateurs,” he explained. “It is important that they have the chance to compete and compete well in national and international tournaments.”

For his dedicated service to growing the game throughout the state, Jamie Clutterham of North Adelaide Golf Club has been awarded PGA Coach of the Year – Game Development.

Offering a range of programs to make the game more accessible to more players, Clutterham has extended his Get Into Golf offering to suit everyone; with Par 3 clinics, mixed groups and on-course sessions accounting for almost 200 golfers.

Dedicated to helping golfers gain an entry point to the game, Clutterham’s philosophy is simple.

“My coaching, in the majority, has been at the entry level,” he explained. “I love providing people with the opportunity to become comfortable with the game and get out on the course playing regularly.”

Additionally, Clutterham offers Pro Talk seminars at the club, engaging up to 90 people and covering a range of topics to help everyone on their golfing journey – both on and off the course.

Passionate about broadening his reach too, Clutterham has offered several clinics in partnership with the Riverland Golf Association, at Barmera and Loxton Golf Clubs. As part of this offering, he enjoys running clinics for the Loxton Junior Girls Scholarship Group.

“It has been fantastic to see the girls develop into very capable golfers,” he smiled. “And now they are playing regularly on the course.”

Elsewhere, PGA Professional Brian Galvin was also recognised as the MyGolf Deliverer of Year for his tireless work promoting junior golf across South Australia.

Congratulations to all award winners on the evening.