Smyth, Hendry grab Open spots - PGA of Australia

Australian Travis Smyth and Kiwi Michael Hendry have seized places in the 2023 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool after finishing inside the top-four of the Asian Tour’s World City Championship at Hong Kong Golf Club.

The R&A offered up four qualifying spots for the top-four in the field in Asia, with Kim taking the last place over Miguel Tabuena on account of a higher order of merit position.

New South Welshman Smyth, 27, will be making his major debut at Royal Liverpool, while Hendry has previously played two Open Championships in 2017 and 2018.

Taichi Kho of Hong Kong won the tournament at 12-under par but Hendry was runner up at 10-under after a closing 68 and Smyth third at 9-under after a fine, closing 66 on Sunday.

The tournament was reduced to 54 holes by inclement weather in Hong Kong.