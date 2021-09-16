Smith’s six-hole surge seals Pampling Plate victory

A six-hole surge late in the first round has propelled Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club PGA Associate Mitchell Smith to a convincing win in the final of the Pampling Plate at Caboolture Golf Club.

Flying somewhat under the radar on his way to the 36-hole final against Caloundra’s Bailey Arnott, Smith was seeking to add to his victory at the NSW PGA Associate Championship earlier in the year against the current leader of the Queensland PGA MPP Order of Merit.

The pair are sitting first and second on the Order of Merit so it was little surprise to see them face off in Thursday’s final and the early exchanges were befitting of the standard of play they had produced all week.

The match was all square through nine holes before Smith pounced to assume the momentum late in the first round.

He won four of the next six holes to begin the back nine and managed to maintain that advantage through to the start of the second round.

Competition was again tight to start the second 18 with the first five holes all halved before Arnott reduced the deficit by winning the ninth and 10th holes.

The score remained 3 up to Smith through the 11th and 12th holes and when he won the 13th and 14th holes with consecutive birdies he was able to close out the match 5&4.

“I hit the ball great today but putted quite awful. Lucky for me Bailey was not putting well either,” said Smith, who was presented with the Pampling Plate by Rod Pampling’s mother Marge.

“I had a great week here at Caboolture and to win this prestigious event that Rod and Ange Pampling support and sponsor is a thrill.”

In the playoff for third and fourth it was KDV Sport PGA Associate Harrison Wills who took the honours, defeating AJ McCoy from Caloundra Golf Club.