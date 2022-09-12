Smith’s ominous warning ahead of Pampling Plate defence - PGA of Australia

Defending champion Mitch Smith has sent a warning shot to his rivals by leading qualifying for the 2022 Pampling Plate in commanding fashion at Caboolture Golf Club in Queensland.

Fifty PGA of Australia Associates took part in the 36-hole qualifying on Monday where Smith (Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club) finished five strokes clear of Curtis Eldering as 24 qualifiers advance to the matchplay tournament proper starting Tuesday.

Now in its 18th year, the Pampling Plate is named and sponsored by three-time PGA Tour winner Rod Pampling who is also a winner on the Champions Tour where he currently plies his trade.

Pampling famously started his career on the Caboolture fairways and the family’s support of the event has included significant donations towards the prize money on offer, as well as some personal touches during the tournament itself.

“My mother helps out with keeping the players well fed during the week with sausage sizzles, cakes and biscuits so it’s a real family affair,” Pampling said.

“We really enjoy giving back to the PGA Associates, especially given that it is played at Caboolture Golf Club which is close to our heart.

“With the live scoring we can also keep an eye on all the action.”

Prizemoney of $5,000 was up for grabs in Monday’s qualifying with a further $10,000 to be distributed at the completion of the matchplay competition on Thursday.

The tournament’s two most recent winners – Smith (2021) and James Macklin (2020) – both successfully navigated Monday’s qualifying rounds, Smith seeking to join Jacob Boyce (2016-17) as the only successive winners of the Pampling Plate.

Queensland PGA Associate Captain AJ McCoy placed fourth last year and is looking to add to his impressive Membership Pathway Program playing record after finishing 15th in qualifying.

“It is an event that all the players look forward to as this is the only opportunity we get to play matchplay whilst completing the Membership Pathway Program,” said McCoy.

“To have your name etched on the Pampling Plate is a goal of all Queensland PGA Associates, particularly given the support of the Pampling family.”

In what has been a tough period for the Caboolture Golf Club off the course, they are again extremely excited to host the event.

“We had a flood in our kitchen unfortunately which has caused a fair bit of grief for our clubhouse operation,” said General Manager Trent Scaysbrook.

“However, the Pampling Plate is always very well supported by our members and everyone is looking forward to another great event.”

The top eight qualifiers on Monday all receive a bye in Round 1 which will tee off from 6.40am Tuesday. Round 2 is scheduled to begin at 11.39am where Smith will face the winner of the match between Peter Lyon and Nicholas Barney.

Live scoring for the Pampling Plate will be conducted each day. Click here to view progress scores in all matches.