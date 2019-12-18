Smith to shrug Cup heartache in pursuit of Aus PGA history

Two-time defending Australian PGA champion Cameron Smith concedes he is still coming to terms with Sunday’s gut-wrenching Presidents Cup defeat but is confident the competitive juices due Thursday morning will aid his pursuit of a historic threepeat.

Not since Dan Soutar won the first three titles from 1905-1907 has a player won three consecutive Australian PGA championships, Smith’s imposing record at RACV Royal Pines Resort putting him position to achieve a feat not attempted since Robert Allenby at Coolum in 2002.

Fifth in 2015 and tied for 15th 12 months later, Smith’s recent record at Royal Pines is without peer and that combined with the comfort of having friends and family close at hand should hold him in good stead when his title defence commences at 6am on Thursday morning.

Fighting back to earn a point for the International team against world No.4 Justin Thomas at Royal Melbourne Golf Club on Sunday, Smith’s joy soon became despair when the US team clinched an eighth straight victory, the emotional letdown taking its toll on the Queenslander.

“Being such a stressful week, it always takes it out of you,” conceded Smith, who will play alongside American Cameron Champ and PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit leader Ryan Fox for the opening two rounds.

“Just like being in contention, I feel like the next week I’m always a little bit slower and a little bit down on energy.

“Personally, last week was great. I knew they needed the point on Sunday afternoon and to get that done was awesome. Then in the space of 10 minutes ‘Kuch’ (Matt Kuchar) holed that putt on 17 for us to lose, so it was quite gut wrenching.

“It still kind of hasn’t sunk in yet, just the disappointment, I guess.

“We all tried so hard, we all played for each other and it was an awesome week.

“Not to get the result we wanted was quite difficult to take.

“But in saying that, I’m sure that the crowd will be good tomorrow and I’m sure I’ll be up for the challenge.”

Admitting that part of the fatigue he is feeling was due to a late night with his International teammates in Melbourne on Sunday, Smith is not so much focused on making history but certainly motivated by it.

“For sure, especially being in my backyard essentially,” Smith said of the prospects of a historic third consecutive Joe Kirkwood Cup.

“I don’t really like thinking about, you know, ‘What if.’ I’m just going to try to do my job to the best of my ability and if it happens on Sunday, great.

“But if not, you know, I’ve given it my all.”

As for the fuel with which he will use to reenergise prior to teeing it up on Thursday, the 26-year-old has already placed an early order for Uncle Trev’s world famous lambs fry and bacon.

“We might have to start cooking that about 2.30am in the morning for a 6.00am tee time,” Smith surmised.

“It’s been the secret recipe I guess the last few years.

“It’s worked out good so we’re going to keep it going.”