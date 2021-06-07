Smith starts fast at NSW/ACT Associate Championship

Sanctuary Cove Associate Mitchell Smith has shown an instant affinity with the Moruya Golf Club layout on the New South Wales South Coast, taking the early lead at the 2021 GOLFMATE NSW/ACT PGA State Associate Championship.

Smith has already established a three-shot buffer at the top of the leaderboard following a brilliant round of 5-under 66 on Monday highlighted by an eagle three at the 468-metre par-5 eighth, fellow Gold Coaster Jackson Jubelin (Palm Meadows) in outright second at 2-under.

With four birdies and a lone bogey Smith’s round was all the more notable given he had only flown into Canberra and driven down to Moruya the day before but he quickly adjusted to Moruya Golf Club’s pure putting surfaces.

“It was good to get down here on the South Coast and play on some NSW greens,” Smith said.

“The conditions were magnificent and I was glad I managed to take full advantage of the conditions out there.

“The greens are pretty quick, so if I can manage to get the ball in the right areas and stay consistent with the putter, I should be well in-contention come Thursday.”

Cromer Golf Club Associate Corey Fairchild and Danielle Vasquez (Links Shell Cove) share third place after opening rounds of 1-under 70, only four players breaking par on the twisting, tree-lined layout.

Round 2 begins Tuesday morning at 7.30am with live scores available at pga.org.au.