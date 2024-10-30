Smith says he’s no sure thing at Qld PGA - PGA of Australia

He is the only major winner and undisputed best player in the field yet Cameron Smith insists he is no sure thing to win the Queensland PGA Championship starting at Nudgee Golf Club on Thursday.

Smith will begin his first Queensland PGA campaign since 2015 at 6:45am AEST on Thursday morning, accompanied by the two most recent recipients of the Cameron Smith Scholarship, Wes Hinton and Kayun Mudadana.

Other former Scholarship winners such as Louis Dobbelaar and amateur star Billy Dowling are also in the field at Nudgee, Smith’s generosity effectively making his task this week even more challenging.

Rookie professionals such as defending champion Phoenix Campbell, Quinn Croker and Jasper Stubbs are all hungry for success, eager to join the likes of first-time winners already this season in Jack Buchanan and Elvis Smylie.

Throw in established international players in Anthony Quayle, Rhein Gibson and Andrew Martin and Smith’s assignment may not be as easy as it first looks.

“I would say I’ve got the most pressure on me out of everyone,” Smith conceded on Wednesday.

“A lot of people expect for me to come down here and just win. I really don’t think that’s the case.

“I’ve played with a lot of these guys growing up and they’re really talented golfers as well.

“It is going to take some of my best stuff this week to get the job done and I’m aware of that.

“I’m preparing well and doing all the right stuff, but I still need to go out there and play some really solid golf.”

Part of the reason for playing this week – the first of four events that Smith will play on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia over the next five weeks – is the same as it was in his early days as a professional.

Now 31 years of age, Smith was less than two years into his professional career when he finished second to Kiwi Ryan Fox at the 2015 Queensland PGA in Toowoomba.

It is the competitive base that young players get on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia that Smith says he still craves to play at his best.

“Playing these events as a young pro is I think is vital,” said Smith, who will also play the NSW Open, BMW Australian PGA Championship and ISPS HANDA Australian Open.

“Just being competitive and playing events is one of the best things you can do for your progress. And also staying at the top as well. You need to be competitive, you need to keep the reps in.

“These guys out here this week have had a few reps the last few weeks, so I’m sure there’s a lot of guys feeling good.

“Definitely, these events have helped me immensely, particularly the start of my career.”

The final two rounds of the Queensland PGA Championship will be broadcast live on Fox Sports and Kayo. Coverage is 11:30am-4:30pm AEST on both Saturday and Sunday.

