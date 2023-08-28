Smith locked in for Australia’s Summer of Golf - PGA of Australia

Australia’s top-ranked golfer, Cam Smith, will return home for the country’s two majors – the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and the ISPS HANDA Australian Open – in the upcoming Summer of Golf.

The world No.11 confirmed today that he would defend the PGA title that he won in front of a raucous home crowd last year when the championship returns to Royal Queensland in Brisbane on November 23-26.

He will then try to win his national open for the first time when The Australian and The Lakes golf clubs in Sydney host the ISPS HANDA Australian Open on November 30-December 3.

Last year’s Open Championship winner at the historic 150th staging of the event at St Andrews, Smith had two top-10 finishes in this year’s majors and has collected two international victories in 2023.

A great supporter of Australian golf and the PGA Tour of Australasia, the 30-year-old is sure to bring big crowds to both tournaments in his homeland.

PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman said: “Cam will be trying to join an elite group of golfers by winning the Kirkwood Cup for a fourth time this November and I’m sure he’ll be ready to put on a great show once again at Royal Queensland.

“Cam continues to support his home tour each year and the fans just want to see him live and in action showcasing his game while inspiring our next generation of players girls and boys to reach their peak.

“With Cam locked in for both fields, the Australian PGA and Australian Open will be must-see events.”

Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland said: “Cam Smith is one of the biggest drawcards in world golf and I’m sure Australian golf fans are as delighted as we are that we will see him at both Sydney and Brisbane this year.

“His quest to win his national open at The Australian and The Lakes in Sydney will be one of the highlights of the summer of golf.”

In the early stages of his professional career, Smith lost a playoff to American Jordan Spieth at the 2016 Australian Open at Royal Sydney. A year later, he was fourth behind Cam Davis at The Australian.

His Australian PGA Championship record features back-to-back victories at Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast in 2017-18 with Adam Scott winning the 2019 title to prevent a three peat before last year’s three-shot triumph at Royal Queensland.

As well as being highlight tournaments on the PGA Tour of Australasia, the two Aussie majors will be co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour and form part of the start to the 2023/24 Race to Dubai schedule.

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said Cam Smith’s return home to Brisbane was a win for the city.

“We are thrilled to welcome back Brisbane sporting royalty and keys to the city recipient Cam Smith to tee off an exciting summer of golf in front of a home crowd,” Cr Schrinner said.

“The Australian PGA Championship is a major driver for visitation, attracting more than 62,000 fans last year to watch Cam’s electrifying win.

“The tournament is a highlight of our jam-packed major events calendar and is set to deliver millions in economic support to local Brisbane businesses, with hotels, tourism experiences and restaurants experiencing the economic upswing.

“We hope visitors will take advantage of their time off the course to explore Brisbane’s unique offerings and beautiful natural surrounds.”

Tickets for both the ISPS HANDA Australian Open and Fortinet Australian PGA Championship are available now via ticketek.com.au

The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship is proudly supported by the Queensland Government, through Tourism and Events Queensland and Brisbane City Council, through Brisbane Economic Development Agency.

The ISPS HANDA Australian Open is proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency Destination NSW.