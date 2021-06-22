Smith, Leish primed for Olympic spots

Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman have all but locked in the two spots for Australians at the men’s golf competition in the Tokyo Olympics with the cut-off point reached.

With the formal announcement of the Olympic team due in early-July, Smith and Leishman, ranked 28th and 45th in the world, now know that the spots are theirs for the taking.

Both the Queenslander and the Victorian, who played together for Australia at the World Cup of Golf in 2018, have previously indicated that they would be rapt to become Olympians.

Neither has been to an Olympic Games before. Smith was not in line for selection when golf returned to the Games at Rio de Janeiro in 2016, and Leishman declined because of widespread concerns over the Zika virus.

Marcus Fraser and Scott Hend represented Australia in Rio, with Fraser finishing fifth.

The women’s selection nomination for Tokyo is expected to be straightforward, with Minjee Lee (world ranked 14th) and Hannah Green (15th) comfortably ahead of Katherine Kirk (101st) and only a few days to go before the cut-off point.

Lee finished seventh at the Rio Olympics while Green has not been an Olympian before.

