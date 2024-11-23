Smith facing friendly fire at BMW Aus PGA - PGA of Australia

Cameron Smith will have to beat one of his best mates and a young charge he has personally mentored to clinch a fourth BMW Australian PGA Championship crown at Royal Queensland Golf Club.

Only Germany’s Jannik De Bruyn (63) bettered Smith’s round of 6-under 65 on an electrifying Saturday that saw 72 players advance to the Sunday sprint that will decide who lifts the Joe Kirkwood Cup.

Smith has already raised it on three occasions (2018, 2019 and 2022) but will face stern competition from two very familiar faces in the final group.

He and 22-year-old Elvis Smylie (67) share the 36-hole lead at 10-under par, one clear of Smith’s Ripper GC teammate Marc Leishman (66).

Leishman and Smith went head-to-head in the final round of the 2018 Australian PGA Championship at Royal Pines by two shots, a victory that he says is still something of a sore point with the tall Victorian.

“I think I got away with one there,” said Smith, who shot out of the blocks with three birdies in his first four holes and made a birdie at the Dabble Party Hole to rapturous applause.

“Leish is still salty about that one. The old bounce off the grate. He brings it up a lot.

“He still hasn’t lived that one down, so I won’t be saying anything.

“There’s probably a little bit of anger in his eyes.”

“I’d like to think this is my home event” ❤️



Cameron Smith wants to see all of Queensland out in the crowds at the @bmwau #AusPGA for tomorrow's final round ⛳️



🎟️ Buy tickets: https://t.co/GahrKLMYoM pic.twitter.com/IL2LkXEZmk — PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) November 23, 2024

There’s only opportunity in the eyes of Smylie, who spent time with Smith at his home in Florida as a Cameron Smith Scholarship recipient in 2019.

Winner of the WA Open last month and currently third on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit, Smylie made four birdies in his final seven holes on Saturday to match his idol’s two-round total of 10-under.

“What he’s done for Australian golf and what he continues to do, he’s been a great role model of mine for a very long time,” said Smylie.

“I’m really looking forward to battling it out with him tomorrow.”

Touted for big things from a young age, Smylie is adamant he won’t shy away from the prospect of playing in the final group to win one of Australian golf’s most celebrated championships.

“Definitely. That’s why I work hard,” he added. “It’s why I practise. It’s to put myself in these positions come Sunday.”

What a good looking leaderboard 🔥#AusPGA — PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) November 23, 2024

Yet to claim one of Australia’s two major championships, Leishman is trying to win for the first time since the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open on the PGA TOUR.

Despite the drought, Leishman believes he is in the ideal position to pinch the win that was denied him six years ago.

“I’m enjoying my golf more than I ever have, just because I’m playing a little bit less and I can prepare for tournaments better,” said Leishman, who played his way into the final group with birdies at 15, 16 and 17.

“I’m just really enjoying playing less tournaments and being able to prepare for them and I’m playing better as well, which is helping.”

Young South African sensation Aldrich Potgieter (67) sent a shockwave through RQ when he raced out to a three-stroke lead courtesy of a front-nine of 6-under 30.

The 20-year-old who spent most of his teenage years in Perth dropped a shot on 10 and another on 18 to finish at 8-under and two strokes off the lead.

He will play with 2023 PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner David Micheluzzi (67) for the third consecutive round, the pair joined by England’s Matthew Southgate (67).

Min Woo Lee’s title defence took a hit with a round of 1-over 72 while Jason Day will start the final round four strokes off the lead after a frustrating round of 2-under 69.

Cam Davis came closest to making a hole-in-one at the Dabble Party Hole, the excitement to carry into championship Sunday with Dabble ‘Dabbling down’ and giving fans the chance to share in $1 million for a hole-in-one during the broadcast time.