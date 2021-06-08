Smith extends lead at NSW/ACT Associate Championship

Sanctuary Cove’s Mitchell Smith shows no signs of slowing down as he extended his lead to an imposing eight shots at the halfway mark of the 2021 GOLFMATE NSW/ACT PGA State Associate Championship at Moruya Golf Club.

The New South Wales South Coast threw up some challenging conditions for players on day two but after a steady opening nine Smith continued to separate himself from the pack.

Backing up from a brilliant 5-under 66 in the first round, Smith made the turn in 1-over before moving to Moruya’s front nine where he picked up birdies on the second, fourth and eighth holes in a round of 2-under 69.

At 7-under through 36 holes Smith is eight strokes clear of Links Shell Cove’s Danielle Vasquez (73) and Palm Meadow’s Jackson Jubelin (74) with a total of 53 players qualifying for the final two rounds.

Two of just five Queenslanders to have made the cut, Smith and Jubelin will likely feel some State of Origin heat from the NSW players on their tails with Brayden Petersen (70) and Beau McDonald (73) in a share of fourth at 2-over through two rounds.

The third round will commence at 7am Wednesday morning.