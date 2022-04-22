Smith ends six-year drought at Griffith Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Brendan Smith had his parents in the gallery as he recorded his first adidas PGA Pro-Am Series win in six years at the B&C Plumbing Griffith Charity Pro-Am at Griffith Golf Club.

Elevated to a two-day event for the first time in more than 10 years, the Griffith Golf Club layout again presented a stern test for the strong field that assembled.

A four-under 67 on day one was enough for Smith to establish a one-stroke lead from fellow New South Welshman Aaron Townsend (68) but the lead would change hands throughout Friday’s second round.

Five consecutive birdies from the fifth hole gave Townsend the lead but the back nine would not be so kind, four bogeys opening the door for the consistent Smith to retake the lead.

Smith’s round of two-under 69 consisted of birdies at one, five and 17 and a lone bogey at the 11th, enough for a three-stroke win from Townsend (71), Larry Austin (68), Mitchell McComas (68) and Steven Jeffress (70).

Hailing originally from Belmont Golf Club near Newcastle, Smith has only recently returned to the tour after a stint working in the mines in Queensland.

A two-time winner of the Jack Newton Celebrity Classic, Smith was tied for 14th at TPS Hunter Valley last month and took another step forward with his first victory since the 2016 Heidelberg Pro-Am.

“I’ve had some time away from golf,” Smith shared.

“I’m happy to be back playing well and it’s special to have my dad and mum here to see me win.”

Defending champion Matthew Millar would have a stop-start day and finished in sixth position at two-under par.

Players head down the road to Leeton Golf Club for the 36-hole Leeton SunRice Pro-Am to be played over the weekend.