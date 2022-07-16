Smedley leads, Senior one back at Fraser Coast Classic - PGA of Australia

He coped with the cold and now Carl Smedley must keep a legend at bay to win the Urangan Smash Repairs Fraser Coast Classic at Hervey Bay Golf Club.

Smedley’s round of three-under 67 gives him a one-stroke edge heading into Sunday’s second round with Peter Senior and Craig Warren both hot on his heels.

Yet it was far from a hot start when players arrived to the course on Saturday morning for the latest event on the SParms PGA Legends Tour.

It was cold and windy but Smedley managed to flourish, the Victorian only able to watch on as the wind died and the temperature rose for the afternoon groups.

But his 67 stood tall at day’s end and represented reward for some recent good play.

“I have been playing quite well without getting the result so very happy with that score,” said Smedley.

“It is not easy in the morning tee times in winter and to be leading after playing in the morning is a big thrill.”

Smedley had two birdies on each nine and a lone bogey at 17 to sit one shot clear of both Senior and Warren, the latter excited by the prospect of contending for the title on Sunday.

“I am only a part-time player these days so it is exciting to be in the mix at the halfway point,” said Warren.

Rounding out the top four is defending SParms PGA Legends Tour Order of Merit winner Andre Stolz with a one-under par round of 69.

The final round of the 2022 Urangan Smash Repairs Fraser Coast Classic commences at 7am Sunday morning.

