Slip-ups don’t stop Maxwell, Simpson at Cumberland City - PGA of Australia

Both suffered late slip-ups yet Aaron Maxwell and Alex Simpson did enough to share victory at the 2024 Cumberland City Junior Pro-Am.

Played at the spectacularly-presented Woodville Golf Course, veteran Matthew Millar led the field into Round 2 but early struggles brought the likes of fellow Canberran Maxwell and Simpson into the mix.

Paired with Millar for the final round, Maxwell (68) was 6-under on his round and 10-under total before he dropped three shots in his final three holes to end the day at 7-under.

Simpson (67) teed off on his final hole at 8-under for the tournament only to bogey the par-4 17th to finish square with Maxwell at 7-under.

Jordan Mullaney’s 6-under 66 was the low round of the tournament and propelled him into outright third with Millar’s even-par 72 enough to snare fourth.

HOW THE WINNING ROUNDS UNFOLDED

The par-5 18th hole was Simpson’s first of the second round, a birdie the ideal start of a 2-under 70 on day one.

The par 5s would continue to provide good fodder as he eagled the par-5 third which he followed up with three straight birdies around the turn at Woodville.

He made his first bogey of the day at the par-4 12th but responded immediately with a birdie on 13, yet another par 5.

Like Simpson, Maxwell made his move on the early holes at Woodville.

Maxwell birdied the par-5 third and then made eagle at the par-5 sixth to make the turn in 3-under.

He had the tournament in his grasp when he made three birdies in the space of four holes from the par-4 12th but a double-bogey on 16 and bogey on 17 left him needing a birdie on 18 to match Simpson’s 7-under total.

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

T1 Aaron Maxwell 69-68—137

T1 Alexander Simpson 70-67—137

3 Jordan Mullaney 73-66—139

4 Matthew Millar 68-72—140

T5 Wil Daibarra 71-70—141

T5 Samuel Slater 73-68—141

T5 Dean Mulley 69-72—141

T5 Nathan Miller 71-70—141

T5 Jake Kable 70-71—141

NEXT UP

The adidas PGA Pro-Am Series has a week off before resuming at Anglesea Golf Club for the Anglesea Golf Club Pro-Am on Tuesday, October 22.