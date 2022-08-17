Sleep secures first Legends Tour win at Riverlakes Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Gold Coast’s Todd Sleep has dedicated his maiden win on the SParms PGA Legends Tour to his father, taking the Riverlakes Legends Pro-Am by one stroke.

Coaching out of the Todd Sleep Golf Academy at The Glades Golf Club, Sleep posted two-under in the morning wave at Riverlakes Golf Course located halfway between the Gold Coast and Brisbane.

It would prove to be the best score of the day, birdies at each of his final two holes earning Sleep a breakthrough Legends Tour victory with a score of two-under 68.

The win was extra special given his father has recently had to stop playing the game due to health issues.

“I’m dedicating today’s win to my old man who has recently stopped playing due to health issues,” Sleep said during the presentation ceremony.

“I played pretty solid tee to green. I started poorly but consolidated and kept plugging away.

“Considering the rain and conditions we have all endured this year, the course was in great condition.”

By no means a regular on the senior circuit, Sleep was simply grateful for the opportunity to tee it up again in such wonderful company.

“The day wasn’t about producing a score, it was enjoying the company and sharing stories and getting the opportunity to help my playing partners’ game,” added Sleep, who played with the Pace family who he played junior golf with growing up at Redland Bay.

“The Legends Tour is a community and I’ve felt very welcomed since I started and I really appreciate it.”

Richard Backwell, Chris Taylor and David Merriman shared second spot with scores of one-under 69, Andre Stolz, Terry Price and Nigel Lane tied for fifth at even par.

The next event on the SParms PGA Legends Tour is the Reside Communities Pacific Legends Pro-Am on Friday.

For all information on the PGA Legends Tour please click here.