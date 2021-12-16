Six-way tie at Sunshine Coast Masters - PGA of Australia

The biggest names on the SParms PGA Legends Tour are locked together at the top of the leaderboard after day one of the Sunshine Coast Masters at Twin Waters Golf Club.

Serving as the final event of the Sunshine Coast Series, the Sunshine Coast Masters is always one of the most popular events on the calendar and it is set up for a thrilling finish following an opening day where no one player gained the ascendancy.

Perfect, calm and warm conditions greeted the 50 strong field of PGA Professionals on an immaculately presented Twin Waters layout with six players ending the day tied at the top.

Richard Backwell, Brad Burns (pictured), Adam Le Vesconte, Brad Cumming, Peter Senior and Andre Stolz all fired rounds of four-under 68 on Thursday, Backwell producing the best nine of the day coming home in five-under 31.

“The conditions were absolutely perfect out there and to be honest I thought the leading score would be lower,” said Backwell, who shared victory with Burns at the Headland Pro-Am earlier in the week.

For Cumming, the company he is keeping after day one is reward for some consistent play in recent weeks.

“It is such a great feeling knowing I can match it with these guys,” said Cumming.

“I have played well during the December swing and it’s great to be up the top.”

The inaugural winner back in 2015, Senior has threatened to add to his career wins tally of late and warned a hot putter could result in a second Sunshine Coast Masters crown on Friday.

“Played better today and if I can get a few more putts to drop, watch out,” Senior joked.

The Sunshine Coast Series is now through four rounds and with one round remaining Brad Burns has a three-shot lead over Backwell and Senior which will see a thrilling finish on Friday.

Round two of the 2021 Sunshine Coast Masters will begin at 12pm on Friday.

For all scores and information please click here.