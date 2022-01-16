Six names added to The Athena field - PGA of Australia

LPGA Tour-bound Karis Davidson and Symetra Tour player Julienne Soo are among the six latest names confirmed to contest The Athena at Sandy Golf Links from February 26-27.

An innovative concept that showcases the skills and personalities of Australia’s best young female golfers, The Athena debuted in 2021 and returns next month with new faces and new features designed to engage golf fans in a whole new way.

To be broadcast live on Fox Sports/Kayo and via Sky Sport and Sky Sport NOW (online streaming) in

New Zealand from 12.30pm to 4.30pm each day (AEDT), The Athena organisers revealed the final six invitations on Monday on the back of a hugely successful Australian WPGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club.

Fresh from her fourth-place finish at Royal Queensland, Davidson said she is thrilled to return to The Athena for a second time prior to beginning her rookie season on the LPGA Tour.

“It is so amazing to have another opportunity to compete in such a unique event for women’s golf. I loved competing in the Athena last year,” Davidson said.

The other players added on Monday are Sarah Wilson (QLD), Kelsey Bennett (NSW), Grace Lennon (VIC), Julienne Soo (VIC) and Hanee Song (NZ).

Song comes in for Amelia Garvey who was forced to withdraw from the event, Golf New Zealand agreeing to replace her with the next highest-ranked New Zealand player in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings.

Cassie Porter, Grace Kim, Kirsten Rudgeley and Steph Bunque had previously confirmed their appearance in The Athena with the final two spots in the field to be selected by the WPGA from the top 10 on the Athena Q Series leaderboard.

Those final two spots will be announced on February 7 on Athena (@athena_golf) and WPGA (@wpgatour) Instagram pages.

Karen Lunn, CEO of the WPGA Tour of Australasia said: “We want to remind all Queenslanders that they could join an already strong contingent of Queenslanders in Karis, Cassie and Sarah in the field of The Athena just by downloading the Golf Challenge App and competing in the Athena Q Series. You don’t need to be professional golfer. Anyone has the chance to compete!

“This type of qualification is a world-first for golf.”

In addition to $30,000 prizemoney and an endorsement contract for 12 months from adidas Golf, Golf Australia has also announced that the winner of the Athena will receive playing exemptions to the 2022/2023 Women’s Australian Open and 2023 Vic Open.

The PGA continues to support the Athena as another significant illustration of the collaboration between the PGA of Australia and the WPGA Tour of Australasia. Golf Australia also proudly supports the Athena in 2022.