Sinnott, Scott among five Aussies added to US Open field - PGA of Australia

TPS Victoria winner Todd Sinnott and 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott are among five Aussies to be added to the field to contest the 2022 US Open at The Country Club in Brookline next month.

As final qualifying continues in the US and Canada, Sinnott snared one of just three spots on offer at the Caledonian Golf Club in Japan as Scott, Marc Leishman, Min Woo Lee and Lucas Hebert were confirmed courtesy of their Official World Golf Ranking following the US PGA Championship won by Justin Thomas.

On Monday the US Golf Association announced 30 golfers who are newly qualified for event, 27 of them earning their spot for placing in the top 60 in the latest world ranking as of May 23.

Now at a career-high of No.3 in the world, Cameron Smith was previously exempt by virtue of qualifying for the 2021 Tour Championship while Jed Morgan earned his major debut by winning the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit.

Now they have been joined by five fellow countrymen with Scott (42nd), Herbert (44th), Leishman (50th) and Lee (57th) all inside the top-60 cut-off in the world ranking.

Nearly 7,000 miles from The Country Club in Chiba Prefecture, the first three players earned their spots in the 2022 #USOpen via final qualifying.



Congratulations Tomoyasu Sugiyama, Daijiro Izumida and Todd Sinnott, see you in Brookline 🙌 pic.twitter.com/v7MvkeQFrp — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) May 23, 2022

A serious back injury followed by losing his playing rights in Japan due to the COVID-19 pandemic threatened Sinnott’s immediate future in the game.

His victory at Rosebud Country Club in February was the 29-year-old’s first on home soil and his first since the 2017 Myanmar Open and he will now have the opportunity to make his major championship debut.

Sinnott shot 68-70 in the 36-hole qualifier in Chiba to clinch the third and final spot behind Japanese pair Tomoyasu Sugiyama (69-66) and Daijiro Izumida (68-68).

Todd Sinnott (right) earned one of three US Open spots at Final Qualifying in Japan.

A final qualifier was also held in Texas overnight but Aaron Baddeley (71-66), Cameron John (74-65) and Matt Jones (72-WD) all failed to secure one of the 13 places on offer.

Nine further final qualifiers will be held in the US and Canada on June 6 and any players who play their way into the top 60 on the OWGR as of Monday, June 6 will also be exempt into the field.

US Open – June 16-19

Aussies in the field: Cameron Smith, Adam Scott, Lucas Herbert, Marc Leishman, Min Woo Lee, Jed Morgan, Todd Sinnott.