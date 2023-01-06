Simpson holds on for Heritage Pro-Am victory - PGA of Australia

Three birdies in his opening six holes has helped Sydney’s Alex Simpson record a one-stroke win at the Heritage Helpers Cup Pro-Am at The Heritage Golf and Country Club in Melbourne’s north-east.

Played across the Jack Nicklaus Signature St John course, Simpson posted five-under 67 in the morning wave, edging Michael Choi (68) and Andre Kelly (68) for his first win on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series in close to two years.

Based at The Ridge Golf Course and Driving Range in Sydney’s south, Simpson’s win was set up by a positive start and then a strong finish, six birdies and a lone bogey setting him apart from the rest of the field.

“Had plenty of chances and also made a couple of good par saves as well, which helped hold it together,” said Simpson, who will play Saturday’s Warragul Pro-Am before heading to Dubbo for the Western Open starting Monday.

Starting his round from the 10th tee, Simpson made birdies at 12, 13 and 15 before dropping a shot on 18 prior to making the turn.

He followed that up with two pars to begin his back nine and then picked up shots at three, four and six to separate himself from the pack.

Playing the St John course for the first time, Simpson was impressed by not only the layout itself but some of the vistas on offer throughout the round.

“It’s amazing. Thoroughly enjoyed playing it,” he said. “Some of the views from the tees are incredible.”

Matthew Griffin is building nicely heading towards the resumption of the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia at the end of the month finishing outright fourth at three-under 69, two clear of Terry Pilkadaris, Ben Ferguson and Will Bruyeres.

