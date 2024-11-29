Simpson among winners at Asquith Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

He went toe-to-toe with superstars Cameron Smith and Lucas Herbert at the NSW Open and now Alex Simpson has earned a share of victory at the Tee’d Up Cart Insurance/Kohinor Scaffolding Asquith Pro-Am.

Asquith Golf Club welcomed a strong field on Thursday, Simpson’s form at the NSW Open where he finished tied for second behind Herbert and level with Smith holding up in a round of 6-under 64.

He was one of three players to post 64, joined on the winner’s podium by fellow New South Welshman Aaron Townsend and West Australian Joseph Owen.

As he eyes a return to the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia at next week’s Victorian PGA Championship, Simpson was happy to see his Murray Downs form carry over.

“It’s definitely a massive boost of confidence, being able to hold my own in that company and have a nice result there,” said the 41-year-old.

“I felt that today. Just feeling good about my game and that things are heading in the right direction.

“Looking forward to playing the tour events for the remainder of the season and finishing as high up as I can there and see what happens.”

Victorian Aiden Didone (65) finished one shot back to grab solo fourth as five players returned scores of 3-under 67.

HOW THE WINNING ROUNDS UNFOLDED

Three-under through 10 holes, Simpson needed a late surge to join Townsend and Owen at the top of the leaderboard.

His round began with a par at the par-4 16th and with six birdies and a bogey, Simpson was 5-under with three holes to play.

Simpson made birdie at the par-5 13th but dropped a shot at the par-3 14th, an eighth and final birdie at the par-5 15th getting him to 6-under.

Owen, too, needed a final flurry to earn just his second adidas PGA Pro-Am Series win in his rookie season.

Owen had just one birdie in his first nine holes but had four birdies, a bogey and an eagle at the par-5 first to finish at 6-under.

There was just a lone bogey in Townsend’s round of 64, three successive birdies from the par-5 eighth crucial in joining Owen and Simpson at the top of the leaderboard.

WHAT THE WINNERS SAID

Simpson: “The conditions were pretty conducive to low scoring. I thought it was pretty soft and the greens were rolling nicely. Managed to roll a few in early and just kept it going.”

Owen: “I had never played here so I thought I was going to play it fairly conservative and just build my way into the round, which I did. “Got hot late where I made a few birdies in a row and eagled one, which was my third last hole. It was a slowish start and then got hot at the end, which got me up there leaderboard.”

Townsend: “It’s a fun golf course to play. I got off to a nice start, made a couple of birdies early, but I just hit the ball in play a lot. I made a couple of nice putts early and that’s what you need, to see the ball go in. The greens were fantastic. Tiny bit slow, but that’s probably expected for the hot weather we’ve had but they rolled incredibly well.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

T1 Aaron Townsend 64

T1 Joseph Owen 64

T1 Alex Simpson 64

4 Aiden Didone 65

T5 Alex Edge 67

T5 Andre Lautee 67

T5 Luke Malcolm 67

T5 Dean Mulley 67

T5 Jay Mackenzie 67

NEXT UP

The Sydney swing continues on Friday with the I.K. Harrison Elanora Pro-Am at Elanora Country Club and then on Monday Pymble Golf Club hosts the NSW/ACT Foursomes Championship.