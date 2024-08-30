Sim produces course record to win at Coolangatta and Tweed Heads - PGA of Australia

Michael Sim says he “feels some good vibes” every time he comes to the Coolangatta-Tweed Heads Golf Club and he added to them with a course record round today.

A 9-under-par 63 on the West Course gave the Gold Coast-based 39-year-old a two-shot win in the Love Golf Fitting & Coaching Studio Coolangatta and Tweed Heads Golf Club Pro-Am.

It was a repeat of his victory in 2021 when he shot a 7-under-par 65 and if you look deeper into Sim’s career wins you’ll find a Greg Norman Junior Classic triumph at the NSW/Queensland border club.

Sim plays competition golf infrequently these days, spending more time coaching at Lakelands Golf Club.

But he says a round like this one, with nine birdies and nine pars, which beat Brad McIntosh’s previous course record of 64 may encourage more regular outings.

Fellow Queenslander Cory Crawford, who won the Ballina Pro-Am on Thursday, continued his fine form in the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series to finish second at Coolangatta and Tweed Heads.

His 65 was six shots better than the next best score in the morning groups. Crawford played the five par-5s in a combined 5-under-par, highlighted by an eagle at the 18th.

HOW THE WINNER’S SCORE UNFOLDED

Starting his round on the 11th hole, playing alongside host professional Jared Love, Sim quickly moved to -2 with birdies on the 12th and 14th and surged to -5 with three straight birdies around the turn.

He eventually caught Crawford with a three on the long par-4 fifth hole and moved clear with birdies on the seventh and ninth.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

Michael Sim: “I got it going early and was 4-under with four par-5s still to play. It ended up being a good day.

“I really enjoy coming here. A strength of mine is driving accuracy and iron play and it’s suited here. You don’t have to be too long on both Coolangatta-Tweed courses. There’s a lot of doglegs and the par-5s are all reachable.

“I’m still a bit undecided with what my future holds with tournament play but days like this maybe makes the decision a little easier.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

63: Michael Sim (Qld)

65: Cory Crawford (Qld)

67: Brett Rankin (Qld), Samuel Slater (Qld)

68: Lucas Higgins (NSW), Blaike Perkins (Qld)

69: Dillon Hart (Qld), Brendan Smith (NSW), Harrison Wills (Qld), Jayden Cripps (NSW)

NEXT UP

The adidas PGA Pro-Am Series returns to Brisbane for the Austbrokers Comsure Charity Day at The Brisbane Golf Club on Monday followed by the Lion Richlands McLeod Pro-Am at McLeod Country Golf Club on Wednesday.