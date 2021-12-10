Sim ‘shocked’ to be on top - PGA of Australia

Queenslander Michael Sim surged to the top of the leaderboard at the Victorian PGA Championship this morning with a six-under par round of 66.

Sim, 37, moved to ten-under for the tournament courtesy of seven birdies which included birdies on all four par-5s on the Moonah Links Legends Course.

His stellar opening two rounds have surprised himself as he entered the summer of golf with minimal preparation and uncertainty surrounding travel arrangements.

“I was really umming and ahhing on whether or not I was going to come down from Queensland. We had to leave before the borders open and I only decided to come down on Sunday,” he said.

“The last four weeks I’ve probably had two rounds of golf. I haven’t been playing. I came down here with no expectations. I just wanted to get back into playing tournament golf.

“That was probably my first round in the morning since the NSW Open. I’ve been doing some coaching, but I haven’t been playing. I’ve done a little bit of practice in the last few weeks but I wanted to come down here and just see how the week went, and then play next week and get into the Australian PGA in January.

“I’m a bit shocked to be leading the tournament after the morning round, but I’ll just play two more rounds of golf and see how I go.”

Two shots back from Sim is defending champion Christopher Wood who entertained those watching with nine birdies in a round of 67.

“I actually didn’t realise that I’d had nine birdies,” he said.

“The putter has been pretty good this week, especially from the 6 to 10 foot range. There are a lot of birdies out there for us so I’m happy to make them.”

Wood, 30, is defending a title for the first time in his career, but he believes that the lack of tournament golf in recent times has removed the extra expectation that comes with being the reigning champion.

“It’s all new to me. I wouldn’t say there’s a lot of pressure, I’m just trying to enjoy getting back into competitive golf.”

European Challenge Tour player Blake Windred was another who shot five-under par for the day to be four shots back from Sim.

Windred had the chance to make greater inroads, but he slipped back with two bogeys in the closing six holes.

“Through the front nine I made a fair few birdies in a row, but it was a disappointing finish again.

“It’s something to build on, but I definitely need to work on my long game.

“I 100% know my putting is up to standard and I can hole most putts on the green. It’s just about giving myself the right putt and giving myself that opportunity. The way I’ve been hitting it is a little bit hit and miss so I’ll be on the range this afternoon sorting it out.

The 24-year-old returned home recently from the European season and has relished being able to work on his game since being back in Australia.

“I was able to have a week off when I got back from Spain. It’s been good to see my coach and have some free time to practise,” he said.

“That’s the thing I missed while I was overseas, I just didn’t have much time to practise because you’re flat out playing and competing. Which is great, but it’s something I can definitely adjust heading into next season in Europe.”

Queenslander Shae Wools-Cobb also continued to push up the leaderboard as his round of 68 moved him to seven-under for the tournament.

In the teams event – the Victorian Celebrity Amateur Challenge – the top 20 teams progress to the weekend and the pairing of Brock Gillard and Charlotte Thomas entered the clubhouse in the lead after the morning groups completed their rounds.

Jockeys Damien Oliver and Glen Boss are likely to finish inside the top 20 as are former AFL players Brendan Fevola and Dale Thomas.

