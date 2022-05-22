Sim reigns supreme at Joondalup Classic - PGA of Australia

Michael Sim has claimed the inaugural Godfrey Hirst Joondalup Resort Classic in dramatic fashion, defeating Joseph Ha in a sudden-death playoff at the Joondalup Resort in Perth.

Back where he learnt the game before becoming a top-50 player in the world, Sim’s victory was a popular one amongst those who have followed his journey but Ha made him earn it.

Playing in the second-to-last group, Ha birdied the 15th and 18th holes to post seven-under for the $35,000 36-hole adidas PGA Pro-Am Series event.

Six-under as he arrived to the 18th tee, Sim produced the birdie he needed to match Ha’s total and then used all of his experience and composure gleaned from more than a decade on tour to complete the win.

As driving rain and strong winds buffeted the Joondalup course Ha found the hazard to the right of the fairway with his tee shot in the playoff hole.

That allowed Sim the luxury of playing conservatively by laying up and leaving a wedge shot approach to the green.

Ha found the bunker short right of the green with his third shot followed by Sim leaning on his stellar short game to hit his wedge shot to two metres behind the hole.

Ha’s long-range par putt raced by the whole which gave Sim a comfortable two-putt to claim victory.

After the win, Sim thanked his supporters who had turned out to follow him over the weekend, many of them long-time admirers since his early years playing at Joondalup.

Simon Houston finished outright third at six-under as he continues his strong form in the first four events of the Western Australian swing.

Low round of the day went to Andrew Kelly who shot six-under 66 – including a back nine of 30 – to finish tied for fourth with Michael Long (70) and leading amateur and Joondalup member Tom Addy (68).

After a short break the WA swing of the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series will continue next weekend with the $25,000 Wembley Pro-Am at Wembley Golf Course.