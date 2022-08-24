Sim, Munro snare Queensland Foursomes Championship - PGA of Australia

They felt the full sting of the Kooralbyn Valley tail yet Michael Sim and Jack Munro clawed their way back to win the Queensland Foursomes Championship on Wednesday.

Sim and Munro started the 36-hole championship bogey, double bogey, bogey but soon righted the ship to post a round of even-par 72 in Round 1.

They were one of five groups to start the second round even with the card but were the only ones to end the day square at 144, winning by two strokes from the pairing of Harrison Law and Jack Day (146) followed by Curtis Eldering and Robert Spence (147) in third.

Returning to the famed Kooralbyn Valley Golf Club for the first time since 2008, recent rain meant that the Desmond Muirhead design was in great condition and continues towards recapturing its former glory.

It was the breeding ground for champions such as Adam Scott, Steven Bowditch and Andrew Buckle and provided Munro, in particular, with a timely tune-up heading into DP World Tour Qualifying School at Rosebud Country Club next week.

“We knew it was a tough layout playing off the black tees though we certainly made it tough for ourselves early,” said Sim.

“It was great to play on the layout that is much talked about in golfing circles and for Jack – who is heading to DP World Tour Qualifying School next week – it was good to be in contention and feeling the emotions you go through being at the pointy end of the leaderboard.”

It marks the third time that Sim has won the championship having previously partnered with current Singapore National Coach, Matthew Ballard, to victory.

Greg Rix and Peter Senior made it back-to-back victories in the Queensland Senior Foursomes Championship.

Although runner-up in the main event, Law and Day took out the Queensland PGA Associate Foursomes Championship, taking home bonus prize money of $250.

“It was unexpected to play as well as we did today,” said Law.

“Having never been to Kooralbyn Valley before, the first round had some really key learnings which we were able to capitalise on in the afternoon round.”

Greg Rix and Peter Senior won the Queensland Senior PGA Foursomes Championship with rounds of 74 and 79 for a nine-over par total. This is back-to-back victories for the pair.

Click here for final scores and prize money.