Sim leads, Betts' beer haul at Bulimba Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Two laps around the nine-hole par-3 Bulimba Golf Club has yielded a two-stroke lead for Michael Sim at the Belle Property Bulimba Pro-Am in Brisbane.

Given the nature of the Bulimba Golf Club layout – the longest hole measures just 102 metres – the Bulimba Pro-Am is one of the more unique events on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series but it was by no means a pushover on day one.

Just 16 players in the 59-strong field broke par through the first 18 holes with Sim’s round of six birdies and a lone bogey for a five-under 49 giving him a handy edge leading into Saturday’s second round.

Conditions again made scoring challenging as cool, wet and windy conditions made for a trying day yet Sim finished in a blaze of glory, making birdies at four of his final six holes to sit two clear of Warrick Betts.

“It’s an interesting little track around here,” said Sim. “You only need three or four clubs in the bag but it’s no snack.”

Despite a bogey on his opening hole, Betts is in a share of second place thanks in no small part to a hole-in-one at the 92-metre 17th, a feat that comes with a year’s worth of beer courtesy of Heads of Noosa Brewing.

“It was a great shock to find out when I finished,” said Betts. “I’ve never won something like this before.

“The hole-in-one really helped boost the score.

“It was a great day. Luckily we avoided most of the heavy rain.”

Level with Betts at three-under is defending champion Tim Hart and Howeston Pro-Am winner Brett Rankin.

The second round starts at 8am Saturday with the leaders teeing off at 2pm.

