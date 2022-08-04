Shepparton chasing #DoingItForJarrod record - PGA of Australia

The home of Jarrod Lyle, Shepparton Golf Club, are putting together the pieces of a record-breaking #DoingItForJarrod day.

The club in northern Victoria is hosting their day to honour Jarrod’s legacy on Saturday 20 August and the enthusiasm from the local community has been such that morning and afternoon fields (with shotgun starts) are required to meet the demand.

As a result, the club is confident that it can raise more than $20,000 for Challenge – a charity which raises money to support kids with cancer – via donating every player’s entrance fee, selling yellow merchandise and hosting an auction.

“Most people at Shepparton knew Jarrod personally or knew of him so this day means a lot to us,” former photographer, friend of the Lyle family and Shepparton Golf Club member Ray Sizer said.

“The club would be pretty proud to break the record. It’s amazing how much yellow merchandise the members have purchased over the last few years, it’s around 3000 to 4000 pieces of merchandise and we want to sell more this year.”

Sizer (pictured with Graham Makepeace, Brad McMennemin, Bryan Scott, Ian Bull at a previous #DoingItForJarrod day) is one of many of Jarrod’s friends and family who will be there for the day.

Jarrod’s wife Briony and their two daughters will be in attendance, along with his father John Lyle who will be teeing it up, and many of his friends are making the journey up from Melbourne for the occasion.

There are sure to be plenty of laughs as they tell the stories from their annual trips to Coolum on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast for the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, their venture to the United Kingdom for Jarrod’s Open debut at Royal Liverpool in 2006 and so many other memories.

“It’s going to be a special day. A great catch-up for a lot of people,” Sizer said.

“The build-up around the club has been fantastic but people are probably starting to get sick of me talking about it.”

The club has been supported by some high-profile figures in donating items to auction off.

Jarrod’s great friend Robert Allenby, who has been a long-time patron and spokesperson for Challenge, has sent Shepparton some of his golfing memorabilia, while merchandise signed by reigning AFL premiers the Melbourne Football Club and a Taylormade driver will also be hot property.

Hundreds of other golf clubs, individuals and groups across Australia will host #DoingItForJarrod days in the coming months, click here to find out how you can involved.