Seven-way split at Middle Ridge Legends Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

First-time winners Roland Baglin and Chris McCourt found themselves in elite company as two of the seven winners of The Ninth Middle Ridge Toowoomba Legends Pro-Am held at the Toowoomba Golf Club.

The first of two SParms PGA Legends Tour events in the Darling Downs region, the superb conditions delivered a remarkable result as seven players posted scores of two-under 68.

Baglin, McCourt and Mike Zilko braved the frosty morning conditions to set the mark for the afternoon groups, the past two Order of Merit champions Brad Burns and Andre Stolz matching their score along with Richard Backwell and Murray Lott.

“It is a real thrill to have a first win, albeit with six others,” said McCourt.

“You know you have played well when the likes of Brad Burns and Andre Stolz are standing next to you.”

“It was cold this morning but being from Victoria I am quite experienced playing in that type of weather,” added Baglin.

“The course was in perfect condition and with those perfect weather conditions this afternoon I thought I was no chance to be standing here now.”

After missing the first four events of the Queensland swing, Backwell picked up where he left off earlier in the year making, picking up his third win of the year after two earlier victories in Victoria.

“I played lot of golf in this region as a youngster and that seems to have helped,” said Backwell.

The SParms PGA Legends Tour now makes the short trip down the road to the City Golf Club for the City Legends Pro-Am on Friday.

For all information on the PGA Legends Tour please click here.