Senior’s slice of history at Advent One Legends Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Decorated Tour winner Peter Senior has added a new piece of history to his glittering career with victory at the Advent One Legends Pro-Am at The Stirling Golf Club.

The reinstatement of the Mount Lofty Purse gave a stellar SParms PGA Legends Tour field something extra to play for at a course nestled in the gorgeous Adelaide Hills and which was founded in 1926.

Previously contested the day after the South Australian Open, the Mounty Lofty Purse winners’ list is a who’s who of Aussie golf legends, Peter Thomson, Kel Nagle, Bill Dunk, Bob Touhy, Peter Fowler and Mike Harwood just a few to have their name engraved on the trophy.

Senior is now fittingly added to that list following rounds of 67-66 at the par-67 layout to win by one.

Defending champion John Wade (67-67) was outright second at even par for the 36 holes with David Diaz and Peter Lonard sharing third place at three-over for the championship.

Windy conditions and the small, sloping putting surfaces made scoring challenging both days and The Stirling Golf Club President Andy Moritz was delighted to welcome so many of Australian golf’s most well-known names back to the club.

“We look forward to this tournament all year which is so important to the club,” Moritz said.

“It is great to support professional golf in South Australia that gives an incredible experience for our sponsors, members, and guests.

“We are so grateful for all the professionals that come to our course and support us and can’t wait for next year and the years to come.”

The Mount Lofty Purse boasts an impressive collection of former champions.

Diaz was the only player under par after day one with his round of one-under 66, taking a narrow advantage into day two from Senior and Wade at even par.

The greens were somewhat more gettable on day two with Lonard recording the round of the tournament – a three-under 64 – to move inside the top five on the leaderboard.

But as has been the hallmark of his career for more than 40 years it was Senior’s consistency that won through for a one-stroke win.

The next event on the SParms PGA Legends Tour calendar is the Coca-Cola Shelly Beach Legends Pro-Am at Shelly Beach Golf Club on May 11.