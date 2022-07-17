Senior’s moment at Fraser Coast Classic - PGA of Australia

Peter Senior’s farewell tour shapes as a final trophy hunt as he claimed the 2022 Urangan Smash Repairs Fraser Coast Classic at the Hervey Bay Golf Club.

A winner of 35 professional tournaments around the world, Senior is a contender every time he tees it up on the SParms PGA Legends Tour.

He trailed Carl Smedley by one stroke after the first round but a late birdie and dropped shots from Andre Stolz saw Senior come out on top.

Senior had four birdies and a lone bogey in his second round of three-under 67 for a five-under total, one shot clear of Stolz (67) with Scott Laycock (66) and Craig Warren (70) two shots back in a tie for third.

“This course suits me as you need to be patient, hit fairways and wait for the putts to drop,” said Senior, whose birdie at the 16th hole would prove crucial.

“I have both my wife, June, and son, Mitch, here with me so it is special to win with them by my side.”

Seeking a second straight Fraser Coast Classic title, Stolz was positioned to go back-to-back until what he described as a “good old-fashioned choke”.

The reigning SParms PGA Legends Tour Order of Merit winner dropped a shot at the 15th hole but a double-bogey at 17 would prove to be his undoing.

“It was a good old-fashioned choke,” Stolz offered.

“Peter was playing behind me and I knew he was going pretty good.

“After hole 17 I thought I’d just lost the tournament which proved to be right.”

The SParms PGA Legends Tour will now head south for the Bribie Island Legends Pro-Am to be played on Friday July 22 at Bribie Island Golf Club.

