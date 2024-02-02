Senior’s latest age-defying feat - PGA of Australia

The only player to win the Australian Open, Australian PGA Championship and Australian Masters past the age of 50 has been at it again.

Playing in the Friday competition at Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club, the ageless Peter Senior shot 7-under 63 on the Palms Course, with a back-nine of 6-under 30.

Due to turn 65 on July 31, it marks the first time that Senior has broken his age.

Playing off a handicap of +3.3, Senior’s round added up to 40 Stableford points, only good enough for runner-up in A Grade.

A winner of 35 tournaments on major tours around the world, Senior has the distinction of winning in five separate decades, a feat achieved by very few in world golf.

His first victory on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia came at the 1979 Dunhill South Australian Open, what would be the first of 21 on his home tour spanning 36 years.

In the summer of 1989, Senior won the Australian PGA Championship, Australian Open and Johnnie Walker Classic.

He won the Australian PGA for a third time at age 51, won a second Australian Open at the age of 53 and won a third Australian Masters yellow jacket by holding off Andrew Evans, John Senden and a young American amateur by the name of Bryson DeChambeau at Huntingdale in 2015.

Photo: Michael Dodge/Getty Images