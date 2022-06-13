Senior’s final swing begins at Fiji Legends Classic - PGA of Australia

Peter Senior has dusted off the passport for one final farewell to tour life starting with the $50,000 Vuksich & Borich Fiji Legends Golf Classic starting Tuesday at Natadola Bay Golf Course and Denarau Golf and Racquet Club.

The richest event on the SParms PGA Legends Tour, the 54-hole Fiji Legends Classic has attracted a field laden with legendary names and high-performing over-50s.

The past two Order of Merit champions – Andre Stolz and Brad Burns – are in the field along with Senior, Glenn Joyner, Steve Conran, David Diaz, Anthony Summers and 2021 Australian Senior PGA champion Guy Wall.

For Senior, it represents his first time out of Australia since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 and just his second trip outside Queensland in more than two years.

The last time he left the Sunshine State was for a two-week stint in Melbourne and Adelaide in March that culminated with victory at the Advent One Legends Pro-Am at The Stirling Golf Club.

A four-time winner on the DP World Tour and seventh on the all-time list of ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia winners, Senior has outlined how he plans to close out one of Australian golf’s greatest careers.

With son Mitchell on the bag this week and wife June due to fly in on Tuesday, Senior is gearing up for two more years of playing on tour before dialling it back to playing exclusively in his home state.

“I told my missus that I want two more years playing around Australia,” Senior revealed.

“After that I’m just going to play the ones in Queensland.

“I’m going to play quite a bit when I go down to the Sydney tournaments and we’ve got a couple down in Melbourne at the end of the year.

“From July the 5th onwards I’m going to be pretty busy.”

It has been three years since the SParms PGA Legends Tour was last in Fiji, Steven Conran victorious by six shots across the Denarau and Natadola golf courses.

Senior’s last visit to Fiji was in 2017 but he played only 12 holes of the opening round before being called from the golf course to be told that his mother had passed away back in Australia.

“We flew straight back home and didn’t get to finish the tournament,” Senior recalled.

Five years later at 62 years of age Senior remains one of the tour’s most dominant figures and with a game that makes him competitive every time he tees it up.

After he and Mitchell indulge in their passion for fishing on the reefs of Fiji, Senior plans on adding another country to his extensive list of tournament triumphs.

“I’ve only been out of the state once in the last two years and that was a trip to Melbourne for a couple of weeks,” said Senior.

“The game’s in reasonable shape; it all depends on how good the greens are over there.

“They’ve had a bit of rain but they’ve had a week or two of sunshine now so hopefully the courses are pretty good.”

Stolz returns to the Legends Tour following a period in the US that ended in disappointing fashion, struck down by illness on the eve of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.

Burns is a two-time winner in Fiji and will start as one of the favourites while Joyner has wins at Settlers Run and Rich River already to his name this season.

