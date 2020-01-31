Senior wins third Victorian Senior Open

Peter Senior has won his third Furphy Victorian Senior Open title in four years after clinching the 2020 win on the final hole of the Ladbrokes Legends Tour event.

Senior pounced from second place with a birdie at 18 to take a one-shot win after a wayward second shot from Grant Kenny earned the then-leader a bogey.

Incredibly, Senior replicated his 2019 winning scores of 67, 67 for a 10-under par total at Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort to take the trophy once again.

“I have played here for the last four years and the course is always great,” Senior said.

“I will keep coming back for this stretch of events along the Murray. If you haven’t played here you have to make the effort.”

Kenny’s final score of 9-under 135 saw him take second place alongside Terry Price.

Peter Fowler and Richard Backwell finished in fourth and fifth with totals of 8-under and 5-under respectively.

Peter Fowler and Peter O’Malley move to 13th Beach Golf Links next week for the ISPS HANDA Vic Open on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia.

The rest of the senior Professionals continue the Murray swing of the Ladbrokes Legends Tour at Rich River Golf Club for the Moama Masters on Monday and Tuesday before heading to Murray Downs on Thursday.

For the full Furphy Victorian Senior Open leaderboard visit pga.org.au.