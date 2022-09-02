Senior two clear at PNG Senior Open - PGA of Australia

Aussie icon Peter Senior will begin the final round of the PNG Senior Open with a two-stroke advantage at Lae Golf Club in Papua New Guinea.

Although frustrated by his returns on the greens, Senior’s second round of two-under 69 and five-under total maintains a handy buffer at the $80,000 SParms PGA Legends Tour event.

Senior had three birdies and a lone bogey on Friday, left to rue a number of birdie opportunities that refused to fall.

“I played pretty well today but it was a poor display of putting,” said Senior, winner of 21 tournamets on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia.

Victorian Carl Smedley’s three-under 68 was the round of the day, thanks in part to a hot starty to his second round.

Starting from the 10th tee, Smedley birdied the 13th and then the 15th, following that up with a chip-in for eagle at the par-5 16th.

“I drove it really well today which is key to this course,” said Smedley.

Former Morobe Open champion Brad Burns is a shot further back at two-under 140, tied in third place with Queenslander David Fearns.

The third and final round starts at 8am on Saturday with Senior and Smedley to tee off in the final group at 12.40pm.

Click here for Round 3 draw and scores.