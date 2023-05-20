Senior reigns supreme at Fiji Legends Classic - PGA of Australia

Evergreen Peter Senior continues to accumulate tournament wins, taking out the $50,000 Vuksich & Borich Fiji Legends Classic by two strokes at Denarau Golf and Racquet Club.

One of the most popular stops of the SParms PGA Legends Tour since its inception in 2014, the 2023 edition of the Fiji Legends Classic drew 41 professionals, including Senior, defending Order of Merit champion Andre Stolz and first-time starter Marcus Cain.

Cain would finish seventh in his tour debut as Senior and Stolz slugged it out at the top of the leaderboard.

A 4-under par round of 68 at the stunning Natadola Bay Golf Course gave Stolz a one-stroke advantage after day one of the 54-hole tournament. The margin could have been much greater if not for an eight at the par-4 first hole, his second of the day.

Victorian Roland Baglin was second on 69 with Senior lurking after a one-under 71.

Rounds 2 and 3 were played at Denarau where impressive rookie Mark Boulton returned the round of the day, a six-under par 66. That put him into position to push for a third win for the year having won both Portsea and Blue Lake earlier in the year.

But it would be Senior who would assume top spot heading into the final round.

The 63-year-old shot 5-under 67 in Round 2 to leapfrog Stolz and move one clear of both he and Boulton with one round to play.

Despite the course receiving two inches of rain overnight play started on time on Saturday morning. However, with rain persisting and scoring difficult, there was a two-hour suspension of play mid-round.

As is the case in the islands, the weather soon turned and the tournament was able to be completed.

Playing alongside each other in the final group, Senior and Stolz enjoyed a terrific battle, Senior able to hold Stolz at bay to record a two-stroke win with a closing round of two-under 70 and eight-under total.

Stolz shot 71 to finish level with Murray Lott (68) at six-under par with Boulton (73) solo fourth at four-under.

Final scores and prize money