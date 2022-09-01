Senior on top at PNG Senior Open - PGA of Australia

Peter Senior has a one-stroke lead heading into the second round of the $80,000 PNG Senior Open at Lae Golf Club in Papua New Guinea.

The Lae golf course was looking magnificent yet it wasn’t until his second nine that Senior roared to the top of the leaderboard.

Even par through nine, Senior made birdies at 10, 11, 12 and 16 before catching the water with his third shot to the par-5 18th, recording his second bogey of the day with a chip and a putt for a round of three-under 68.

Marking the return of the SParms PGA Legends Tour to PNG, fellow Queenslander David Fearns is in second position after a round of two-under 69, Mike Zilko and Brad Burns a further shot adrift at one-under 70.The morning groups began their second rounds at 8am with Senior part of the afternoon wave teeing off from 11.45am.

Click here for Round 1 scores.