Senior goes wire-to-wire at PNG Senior Open - PGA of Australia

A brilliant final round front round has provided the catalyst for Peter Senior to go wire-to-wire at the $80,000 PNG Senior Open at Lae Golf Club in Papua New Guinea.

Boasting a two-stroke advantage heading into the third and final round, Senior shut the door on any thought of a Sunday boilover with four birdies on his outward nine to clinch yet another SParms PGA Legends Tour title.

The Aussie icon picked up shots at the third, fourth, fifth and seventh holes to turn in four-under, a bogey on 12 for the second day in a row his only blemish in a round of three-under 68 and eight-under total.

He finished five strokes clear of Chris Taylor and Brad Burns, Taylor’s four-under 67 the best of the final round.

“I hit it well all three rounds, just found it hard to get the ball in the hole with the putter,” Senior said.

“I had a great week and Lae Golf Club have put on a wonderful event”.

At the close of play on Sunday Peter Dalmonte from the PNGGA announced that a further three-year deal would be signed with the PGA to keep the event at Lae through until 2025.

